Owen Ozar scored a pair and added a helper on Carter Jones’ overtime winner as Trail edged Penticton 3-2 at home.

The win saw the Smoke Eaters come back from a deficit twice before securing the overtime victory.

Donovan Buskey turned aside 33 shots for the win.

The Smokies are next in action tomorrow when they host the Langley Rivermen – puck drop at 7.