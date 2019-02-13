RCMP say a man was seriously injured this morning in Bonnington during a police-involved shooting and the Independent Investigation Office (IIO) of BC has been deployed to investigate.

According to an RCMP press release, shortly before 2:00 AM on February 13, 2019, police officers from the Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP responded to a report of males yelling and shots being fired in the 3900-block of Reo Road. Police were also advised that a vehicle was seen leaving a residence on that block. Upon attendance, officers located a stopped vehicle matching the description. When officers approached, a female passenger exited the vehicle and the male driver remained in the car.

During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm. The male driver sustained serious injuries. First aid was immediately provided by the officers and the individual was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services. His condition is currently unknown. No other injuries occurred.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, officers attended a residence on Reo Road believed to be connected to the initial shots fired complaint.

Both scenes and any evidence have been secured by the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment. RCMP say the IIO have been notified and will assume conduct of the investigation into the police involved shooting. Regional General Investigative Section (GIS) is conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial shots fired complaint.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO, no further information will be released by police. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

For more information about the IIO and media updates, you can visit its website.