News Nitehawks End Rebels 5-2 SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Wednesday, Feb. 13th, 2019 The Castlegar Rebels fought hard but couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit falling 5-2 to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. Beaver Valley’s Nolan Corrado had the game winner and a couple assists to lead the way for the visitors. The score was farther apart than the game as a pair of late empty netters padded the lead in what was a hard fought game. Next up for Castlegar is a home date Friday versus Columbia Valley. Puck drop at 7. Tags: Beaver Valley NitehawksCastlegar RebelshockeyKIJHLSports