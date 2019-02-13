The Castlegar Rebels fought hard but couldn’t overcome a two-goal deficit falling 5-2 to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Beaver Valley’s Nolan Corrado had the game winner and a couple assists to lead the way for the visitors.

The score was farther apart than the game as a pair of late empty netters padded the lead in what was a hard fought game.

Next up for Castlegar is a home date Friday versus Columbia Valley. Puck drop at 7.