Jeff Thompson is one of the owners of The Higher Path in Trail and Castlegar

Castlegar’s first retail cannabis store is set to open on Friday at 10:00AM. Jeff Thompson is one of the owners of The Higher Path, which has a Trail location that’s already open. He says they’re lucky to be the among the first stores open in the province.

“This is the ninth. So Trail was the fifth, this is the ninth. We’re the first ones to have two shops with the same owners, so that’s cool.”

The Trail location continues to be steady, and he expects more stores to be opening soon.

The Higher Path is located on Columbia Avenue in Castlegar beside Canadian Tire and on Cedar Avenue in Trail.