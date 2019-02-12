Trade negotiation optimism is helping boost the markets again this morning. As the US and China kick off the next round of negotiations to avoid another tariff battle, investors are feeling positive.

Investors are also looking favourably on a tentative agreement in the US to avoid another government shutdown.

Cannabis numbers are starting to trickle in and while revenues are up due to a spike in purchasing, selling prices are down at least for Aurora, which is trying to keep up with the competitive nature of the market. Tilray will give more insight into this market when it reports it’s revenue today.

The price for crude is pulling ahead on investor optimism, with US oil gaining to 53.41 a barrel.

The Loonie is also gaining to 75.38 cents US.