The Trail and Great District RCMP have issued a warning about a cougar that’s been seen around the area, starting last Friday. RCMP say on February 8 at 2:30 PM they responded to a report of a cougar in the 3100 block of Iris Crescent in Glenmerry. The RCMP attended and verified that it was a cougar from the paw prints left in the snow. A passing motorist flagged down the police officer at the scene and reported he had just seen the cougar near East Highway Drive. Then, on Monday, February 11 at 4:00 AM a cougar was treed by a dog at the corner of Hosmer Street and Kootenay Avenue in Tadanac, which was later reported to the RCMP.

RCMP ask the public to please be aware of the possible danger and take precautions with small animals and children where possible. Please contact the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566 and BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 if you sight this cougar.