Yesterday at 4:00 pm, the Joint Crime Reduction Unit of Castlegar and Trail, with the assistance of Castlegar General Duty members, executed a search warrant in Castlegar under the Cannabis Act. RCMP say it was believed that the residence in Castlegar was distributing illicit cannabis as they did not have a business licence. One male was arrested and taken into custody for possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis under section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Upon search of the residence, a large amount of dried bud cannabis, weigh scales, packaging material and Canadian currency were seized. The male was released from custody and the matter will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for charge approval.

Castlegar RCMP would like to remind the public it is a Criminal Offence to distribute illicit cannabis as per the Cannabis Act of Canada.