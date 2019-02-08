NewsRegional News Florio Vassilakakis topped Castlegar election spending SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Friday, Feb. 8th, 2019 Florio Vassilakakis Castlegar city councillor Florio Vassilakakis spent $4,669 on his successful re-election campaign in October, the most of any candidate. That was also just shy of the $5,000 limit for council hopefuls. According to financial disclosure documents released by Elections BC this week, Cherryl MacLeod spent the next most at $3,657, followed by Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff ($2,480), Bergen Price ($2,450), and Dan Rye ($1,835). All four were elected. Brian Smitheram spent the most of any unsuccessful candidate, $1,446, followed by Nicole Hergert at $937 and Janna Sylvest at $882. Maria McFaddin succeeded in winning a seat on council on a budget of $866. The most frugal spenders were Tyler Maddocks ($610) and Gord Lamont ($200). Among the mayoral candidates, Deb McIntosh was the biggest spender at $2,981. She was the runner-up in the race, behind Bruno Tassone, who spent $2,142. Incumbent mayor Lawrence Chernoff finished third and also spent the least, $2,037. They were all well short of the $10,000 limit for mayoral candidates. The full disclosure documents can be found by clicking here.