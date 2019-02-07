Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue was called to Beaver Bend Park to help a child who became trapped under logs. Fire Chief Dan Derby says upon arrival they found the child who had been trapped under a pile of logs for approximately an hour, extremely cold and unable to free herself.Firefighters used tools to extricate the child and a rope rescue hall system to transport her up the bank to awaiting BC Ambulance

Chief Derby says their understanding is she was playing with friends when she got stuck. Her friends did the right thing by going to the school and asking adults for help.

Warfield Mayor Diane Langman “Thanks Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue for their timely and quick rescue.”