Trail and Great District RCMP say on February 4 Crown Counsel approved charges against a 43-year-old male for the alleged explosion and fire that occurred on May 25, 2018, at the 400 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail. The three charges include:

· Produce a Scheduled Substance (Cannabis Oil) contrary to Section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· Possess of Anything (Butane) for Production of a Scheduled contrary to Section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· Arson by Negligence contrary to Section 436(1) of the Criminal Code.

The Trail resident will make his first appearance in Provincial Court in Rossland on March 7, 2019.