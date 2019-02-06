NewsRegional News Charges laid after alleged house explosion and fire last May SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Wednesday, Feb. 6th, 2019 Trail and Great District RCMP say on February 4 Crown Counsel approved charges against a 43-year-old male for the alleged explosion and fire that occurred on May 25, 2018, at the 400 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail. The three charges include: · Produce a Scheduled Substance (Cannabis Oil) contrary to Section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act · Possess of Anything (Butane) for Production of a Scheduled contrary to Section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act · Arson by Negligence contrary to Section 436(1) of the Criminal Code. The Trail resident will make his first appearance in Provincial Court in Rossland on March 7, 2019.