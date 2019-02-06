A celebration is planned this Saturday, February 9 at the Rossland Public Library. The grand re-opening kicks off at 2:00pm, with a ribbon cutting, cake and tours from the staff and board members.

After being closed for three months of renovations, the library re-opened in early December with many upgrades to its interior. There’s now a larger children’s area and a second smaller meeting room to better serve the community’s needs. Also a more efficient office will help staff better serve patrons.

Major funding was received from the Federal Gas Fund Tax, Community Gaming Grants, and Columbia Basin Trust.