Another new item expected in Castlegar’s budget this year is a full time Bylaw Officer. The City currently has someone employed part time, but councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff wants to see the position become more proactive in approach. All councillors voted in favour of the recommendation on Monday.

“I actually brought that up because as our city grows and different bylaws come down that those need to be enforced and right now we have a 60 per cent bylaw officer and our system is really just complaint driven.”

She says right now the onus is on residents to make a complaint about their neighbours if an issue arises. A full time Bylaw Officer could catch things quicker and help inform people of what the policies are. In particular, enforcing Castlegar’s garbage and recycling bylaw is something Councillor Heaton-Sherstobitoff mentions, to ensure people aren’t putting out attractants before 7:00am. The Bylaw Officers are able to monitor compliance by doing checks during the night.

The cost to take the position from three days a week to five days a week would be an extra roughly $20,000 a year. That’s from the over $30,000 tax payers currently spend on the part time position.

Another issue Councillor Heaton-Sherstobitoff heard about from residents is lighting at the dog park, which would make it safer for those using the space at night. Council voted in favour of having it bumped up the priory list and possibly coming forward in next year’s budget.

Staff is currently putting together the draft budget which will come back to council for discussion as well as consultation from the public.