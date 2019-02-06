About 10 per cent of all screening mammograms performed in BC are done on mobile units and this week the service is in Castlegar. The unit is at Shoppers Drug Mart on Columbia Avenue until February 9. It will be in Trail from February 22 to March 2 at the Waneta Plaza.

It provides state-of-the-art digital screening mammograms with wheelchair-accessibility, and features a spacious waiting area and comfortable private examination room.

Women age 40 to 74 who have a mother, daughter or sister with breast cancer are recommended to receive a mammogram every year. Women age 40 to 74 without a family history of breast cancer should schedule a mammogram every two years.

A doctor’s referral is not required. You can call 1-800-663-9203 to book.