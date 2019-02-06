The West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar saw increased reliability for the last two months of 2018, compared to the year before. There was over 88 per cent reliability in October, over 71 per cent in November and over 76 per cent in December. Compared to the year before, that’s an increase of over 27 per cent for the month of December, which in 2017 only had 49 per cent reliability. 3.8 per cent of flights had cancellations not related to weather last December.

It was slightly down in October from 94 per cent reliability in 2017 to 88.4 per cent last year. There was a slight increase in November of 7.8 per cent.

In total for the three months, there were over 15,000 inbound and outbound passengers combined.