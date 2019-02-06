There’s not a lot of major movement in North American markets yet today.

Reactions from investors to Donald Trump’s speech last night are expected. The U.S. President’s second state of the union address took a combative tone, doubling down on getting a wall built along the Mexican border which could lead to another government shutdown as he looks for funding for that project.

World markets opened lower on the backs of his comments, but Bay Street is only slightly lower, with the TSX down 11 points to 15,690 while the Dow Jones is edging higher, up four points to 25,416.

In other business news cannabis producer Aphria has turned down Green Growth’s second takeover offer and Royal Bank, Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada are being sued over claims of overcharging customers.

Oil is down 31 cents to $53.35 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $1.50 to $1,317.70 an ounce, and the loonie is down more than a third of a cent to 75.87 cents U.S.