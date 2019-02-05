The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment say they charged Joel Anderson with Second Degree Murder on January 17.Trail RCMP lay

This charge stemmed from an incident which occurred on August 22, 2017 in Trail where the elderly victim, Harold Paddock, died due to the alleged actions of Anderson. Anderson was arrested on the same date as the incident and has remained in-custody since.

He will next appear in court by video at the Rossland Provincial Courthouse on February 7.