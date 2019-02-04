Although we’re having a bit of a cold snap right now, we enjoyed slightly milder temperatures last month. The coldest it got was -11.3 degrees on the morning of January 8. That from weather forecaster with the Southeast Fire Centre, Ron Lakeman.

His data shows January had a mean monthly temperature 1.1 degree milder than normal, peaking on January 27 at 6.6 degrees. It was also a slightly dryer month. The monthly snowfall was very near normal; however, the total amount of precipitation (water equivalent of the snow and rain) was 73 per cent of normal. The most significant frontal system produced 27 centimeters of snow and under a millimeter of rain the night of the January 8 through to the early morning of January 10.