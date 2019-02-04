Trail Mayor and Council are receiving a roughly 13 per cent salary increase in 2019. Typically, the two per cent cost of living increase is approved each year; however, a change at the CRA level led to the larger than usual increase. The change was to a portion of council’s salary that’s typically been tax free and Mayor Lisa Pasin says stipends have been bumped up to make their take home compensation whole.

Mayor Pasin will now make $35,550 a year and councillors $17,775. The change will be in effect from January first, 2019. First three readings of the Council Indemnity Bylaw happened last week with final adoption expected at the next regular council meeting on February 11.