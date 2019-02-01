On January 31, 2019, around 4:20 pm the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment were contacted by Ferraro Foods grocery store with a report of a male suspect for shoplifting and assaulting one of the owners.

The owner and another employee subdued the male suspect after the assault until the police officers arrived on scene.

The male suspect was arrested and taken into police custody for shoplifting and assaulting the owner.

The owner received injuries from the incident to which he sought medical treatment.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment are pursuing charges against the male suspect who will be making his first appearance at the Rossland Provincial Courthouse, in Rossland on April 4, 2019.

The male suspect has been placed on conditions to have no contact with the owner and not to go to the Ferraro Foods grocery store. The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment and Joint Crime Reduction Unit will monitor this male suspect and his activities in the community closely.