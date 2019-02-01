South Columbia, Rossland, Grand Forks and Castlegar Search and Rescue (SAR) responded this morning for two missing subjects and their two dogs, Teo and Albi, up around the Nancy Greene Summit.

South Columbia SAR say one male snowboarder and one female skier became lost and turned around yesterday afternoon and had to spend the night out on the side of the mountain in the lower bowl of Lepsoe Mountain.

Close to 30 SAR members responded and with the help of High Terrain Helicopters the pair were located and pulled out to safety. South Columbia SAR thanks everyone involved for their coordinated efforts which led to a great outcome.