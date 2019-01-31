Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is welcoming $185,000 in funding for four local not-for-profit organizations. The South Columbia Search and Rescue Society, Rossland Search and Rescue Society, the Slocan and District Technical Rescue Society and Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society are the recipients of funds through the Community Gaming Grants program.

Across the province, over 145 public safety-related organizations are receiving more than $6.5-million this year. Through public safety programs, these groups provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue activities, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, community and restorative justice, and more.

Minister Conroy says she’s proud that her government is supporting these groups so that their important services continue to be there for people when they need it.