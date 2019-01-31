Great news for the Trail Smoke Eaters, whose season will continue into the first round of playoffs. This comes last night after a loss for the Surrey Eagles. General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Tambellini says the team is in a competitive division and there’s some hard work ahead.

“Nice to get the playoff spot locked in. We know we’re in a very tough division, so the next part of that is figuring out which team we’re going to play.”

The Smokies are current last in the Interior Division with 18 wins, 21 losses and seven overtime losses.

Tambellini says there’s been a learning curve with some of the younger players as the team rebuilds; the focus now is to build momentum.

“We feel confident about our group. We feel like we have a group now that has an opportunity to win in the playoffs. So, a lot of work’s gone into it, but we feel like we’re in a spot where we can build moment in the last nine games going forward and be ready for any team we’re going to get in the first round.”

Seven of the nine games will be at home with playoffs likely to start the first week of March. To see the full rundown of BCHL’s standings, click here.