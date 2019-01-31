Trail City Council have begun their budget discussions with public consultation to happen before final adoption. This year’s increase is anticipated to be 3.5 per cent with the flat tax rate of $260.

Mayor Lisa Pasin explains why the latter was introduced.

“It’s a similar concept to how we allocate our water, sewer, garbage where each property pays a flat tax rate and it’s the same concept assuming that each property does use a baseline of services in the city. And then based on your assessment your taxation rate and amount of dollars that you pay increases based on your assessment value.”

Mayor Pasin is happy to see the increase kept lower this year.

“The increase of 3.5 per cent this year was actually quite a bit less than it was last year because last year we were focusing on the library build and other capital builds in which we had to increase the property tax that was being put forward to the Trail tax payers.”

The $260 residential flat tax that is levied against the 3306 properties would generate almost 23 per cent of the total 2019 budget from Class 1 residential levy of $3.8 million.