The Trail Legion was able to re-open their lounge last week. A fire in early January caused smoke damage inside the building and there’s still no date as to when the Hall might re-open. Office Administrator, Sandy Gagnon, says it was great to have some events back up and running.

“We normally have meat draws that happen on Friday and Saturday so those are up and running again as scheduled. We also have bingo on Sunday, so that’s going again.”

Gagnon explains what restorations were made.

“Well they had to clean everything in the lounge. They took everything out of here and took it back to their warehouse and had everything cleaned. They had to clean all the walls, they painted the walls, and then they brought the stuff back that we needed just to open the lounge.”

She said it was great to see people returning to use the space. There’s more information on the fire here.