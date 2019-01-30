NewsRegional News Submissions open for Kootenay Music Awards SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Wednesday, Jan. 30th, 2019 The Kootenay Music Awards return to Nelson on March 23 with an update to the awards categories this year. The change is said to be more inclusive and represent the diverse range of community talents. The 2019 category list includes: Best Roots Song Best Rock Song Best Electronic Producer Best Electronic DJ Best Jam Band Best Pop Song Best Hip-Hop Artist Best Soul Song People’s Choice awards include: Artist Of The Year Video Of The Year Except for People’s Choice, each winner will be selected by an industry panel. Submissions are open to all works recorded in the Kootenay Region prior to January 25, 2019. To submit, or to find out more about this year’s categories, click here. The deadline is February 22. Tags: Kootenay Music AwardsNelson