The Kootenay Music Awards return to Nelson on March 23 with an update to the awards categories this year. The change is said to be more inclusive and represent the diverse range of community talents.

The 2019 category list includes:

Best Roots Song

Best Rock Song

Best Electronic Producer

Best Electronic DJ

Best Jam Band

Best Pop Song

Best Hip-Hop Artist

Best Soul Song

People’s Choice awards include:

Artist Of The Year

Video Of The Year

Except for People’s Choice, each winner will be selected by an industry panel. Submissions are open to all works recorded in the Kootenay Region prior to January 25, 2019. To submit, or to find out more about this year’s categories, click here. The deadline is February 22.