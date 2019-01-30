Ottawa creates new committee to warn Canadians about election meddling

If there’s suspected meddling in the upcoming election, Canadians will know about it.

According to the Globe and Mail, Ottawa is creating an oversight group made up of bureaucrats to watch over election campaigning on platforms like social media. This committee also has the freedom to immediately alert Canadians of foreign interference without needing permission first.

Petition claims new breast cancer screening guidelines too laid back

Canadian women are decrying new breast cancer screening guidelines.

A petition with thousands of signatures calls on Ottawa to reject the recent update released by the Canadian Task Force on Preventative Health Care last month. Critics say the new guidelines take too much of a relaxed approach to screening, which could lead to more surprise breast cancer discoveries later in life.

Canadian watchdog group wants Femicide to get more attention

Femicide is a problem that needs more recognition in Canada.

This from the Canadian Femicide Observatory, which claims on average women or girls were killed every 2.5 days in 2018. The group says 148 women and 133 girls were killed in incidents, with a majority involving a male suspect.