The US and China are set to restart trade negotiations today, amid some tension between the two countries. Analysts aren’t expecting much movement as the deadline for the tariff grace period quickly approaches. China is also pushing back against US plans to charge Huawei’s CFO with numerous offences related to fraud and breaking trade sanctions.

Meanwhile, investors are focused on the US Federal Reserve as details on the interest rate plan moving forward are set to be released today.

And the mood in the markets is good so far after Apple came in just above forecast expectations with its quarterly report, despite a dip in iPhone sales. Microsoft and Facebook are releasing reports today and Amazon will follow suit tomorrow.

US crude is gaining to 53.82 a barrel after the White House imposed sanctions on Venezuela over the country’s leadership struggle.

The energy-tied Loonie is pushing to 75.59 cents US.