Trail is among the first communities in BC to now have a recreational cannabis store opened. The Higher Path is located at 1320 Cedar Avenue and had a busy opening day on Monday, says owner Jeff Thompson.

“It was steady all day and today again, it’s been steady all day so far so, it’s been great.”

He adds many people have been coming in that are new to cannabis to learn about the products currently available which are different varieties of the flower, capsules and tinctures.

There’s only five private recreational cannabis stores that have been licensed in BC so far and Thompson is happy to have one of the first in Trail.