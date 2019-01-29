Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing runs next week

Bruce McArthur will learn his fate next week for murdering eight men.

The 67-year-old serial killer pleaded guilty to the eight counts of first degree murder this morning. Each charge comes with a mandatory 25-year prison term. A hearing will start next Monday and the judge will decide whether McArthur will face these terms concurrently or consecutively, which means he’d be handed a 200-year sentence.

FaceTime bug allows Apple users to listen in through your phone

Apple is working on a FaceTime bug amid complaints it’s causing privacy issues.

According to reports, the bug can allow someone to listen through your Apple device even if you don’t get or accept a FaceTime call notification. Officials are warning Apple users to disable the FaceTime app completely on all devices until this bug is fixed.

Britain’s Duchesses are under fire from social media attacks

Kensington Palace is urging social media users to back off of Britain’s Duchesses.

Kate and Meghan are both reportedly targets for attacks online including sexist and racist remarks and even threats. Officials have been working to remove these abusive comments from the palace Instagram.