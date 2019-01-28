NewsRegional News Trail RCMP seek public’s help returning missing urn SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Monday, Jan. 28th, 2019 The Trail and Greater District RCMP need the public’s help in returning a precious item to a family. On January 25, an urn containing ashes was turned into the Detachment. The urn is described as a red glass urn with letters “BLS” written on a brown leather strap wrapped around the outside. Anyone with information can contact police 250-364-2566. Submitted: Trail and Greater District RCMP