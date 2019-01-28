Another fun-filled weekend for Rossland’s Winter Carnival has come and gone. Trail and Greater District RCMP say for the most part people enjoyed themselves responsibly. A road block was conducted in the early morning hours of January 26 with no impaired drivers found or infractions issued for the 25 vehicles checked. Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says it’s always a very well run festival and with only a couple minor issues to report.

“The beer gardens where some of the clients of the beer gardens were jumping over the fence but they were spoken to by security and they realized that their actions were not appreciated and they stopped.”

Last year there was a complaint about open liquor; however, Sergeant Wicentowch, says that wasn’t the case this year. The only other incidents were an intoxicated hitchhiker on Highway 22A who was helped by a friend and given a ride home. There was also a disturbance from a party at a Rossland hotel.

Sergeant Wicentowich thanks festival go-ers for their co-operation and the organizers for putting on such a safe and family friendly weekend.