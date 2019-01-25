A reminder for those enjoying the Rossland Winter Carnival, to enjoy responsibly. The event kicks off today and runs through the weekend at various venues and locations.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment say they will be out and about over the weekend conducting vehicle and foot patrols. The RCMP received a complaint about visible, open alcohol last year from the Liquor Control and Licence Board Liquor Inspector.

Police officers will be looking for members of the public openly carrying and drinking alcohol outside of the designated areas and off private property. You may have your alcohol seized and face a violation ticket.