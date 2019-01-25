One of two arrested in terrorism investigation may be part of Syrian Refugee family

Reports now suggest the home of a Syrian Refugee family is involved in a terrorism-related investigation.

According to various news outlets, the home was one of two in Ontario raided on Thursday. The family was sponsored by a local group. Two people have been arrested, but details on their identities have not been released. The RCMP is expected to release an investigation update this afternoon.

Partial US government shutdown grounds flights at understaffed airports

The partial government shutdown in the US is now grounding flights.

Various airports including LaGuardia in New York are reportedly too understaffed to allow flights to take off. This will lead to massive delays in many flights arriving and leaving from the US.

Trump associate arrested by FBI in Russia probe

The FBI has arrested another man aligned with Donald Trump.

Roger Stone’s home was raided this morning and he was arrested on allegations he obstructed the ongoing Russia investigation by lying to the FBI. White House officials have commented on the arrest saying the charges have nothing to do with President Trump.