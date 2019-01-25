War Amps Key Tags are being mailed out across BC this week, so why not give the service a try? The War Amps Key Tag program popped up post World War 2 to grant returning war amputee veterans competitive wages while funding the organization. The service is free but accepts donations, and provides financial assistance for artificial limbs for child amputees, emotional assistance for child and adult amputees, and support to a list of other programs.

Public Awareness Officer James Jordan explains how the service works:

“When you receive your keys tags in the mail, they’re activated, they’re ready to go. You just have to attach them to your key chain, and there’s a 9-digit confidential number on it that’s linked to your name and address so if you ever lose your keys, the person that finds them just has to drop them in any mailbox or call the 1-800 number on the back of the tag.”

He explains how the program helps:

“I grew up below the elbow missing my left arm, and The Warm Amps it really changed my life, being part of the champ program, knowing other children, getting to attend regional seminars, meeting other amputees like myself. The emotional side of it is amazing and what it can do for you and your confidence, your independence, let alone the cost of these expensive artificial limbs.”

Jordan says this year marks a milestone:

“The War Amps, we just celebrated our 100th anniversary last year, so we’re actually embarking on our second century of service. As the association turns 101 years old this year we’ve been supporting amputees in Canada, like I said, financially and emotionally for 100 years now.”

Over 1.5 million sets of keys have been returned through the service so far. To learn more click here.