Positive profits are helping lift sentiment across global markets. Analysts say the mood is shifting from a somber tone caused by trade stress between the US and China, as corporate earnings rolling in continue to beat expectations.

But, expert suggest this may change again as the European Central Bank is following suit with its counterparts in other countries, warning of an economic slowdown.

Investors are still shaky over comments from a White House official that trade talks between the US and China are still miles and miles apart. The deadline for both sides to reach an agreement is in March, but some experts believe the tariff grace period may be extended.

Meanwhile US crude is pulling ahead to 53.24 a barrel as tensions with Venezuela continue, threatening the country’s oil exports.

The Loonie is gaining to 75.12 cents US.