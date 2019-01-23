Students at Selkirk College’s Castlegar campus rallied this week in hopes of seeing a tuition rate freeze. They took their demonstration to the Board of Governor’s meeting on Tuesday where a two per cent increase was on the table for approval. Students’ Union Director Samson Boyer explains how the increase impacts him.

“I’m in the law and justice program and now I have to pay another $150 for my next tuition. That’s on top of $300 in books, $1500 in tuition, and God knows how much in transportation and housing.”

A petition in favour of the tuition freeze gained roughly 1,300 signatures; however, the Board did approve the two per cent increase later on during the meeting. Boyer describes it as both a win and a loss.

“I’ve got mixed feelings on it because it was both a moment of pride and joy for many of the directors and the students alike.”

He says they will try again with the campaign next year. He says they may also work with the Board to take their message to the provincial level.