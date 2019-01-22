Some exciting news from the Castlegar and District Fire Department this week. They’ve received a new piece of equipment that’s a first in Southeastern BC. Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio explains that the new response trailer belongs to the not-for-profit Emergency Response Assistance Canada (ERAC), but can provide enhanced response capacity for specific incidents in Castlegar and the area.

“Propane, diesels, fuels, gasoline, aviation fuels, alcohols, all that kinds of stuff. If there was ever an incident, whether on our highways or on our rail lines, there’s basically another resource we can use.”

Chief Lattanzio says ERAC contacted him last fall to see if they could house the unit here. Castlegar is a central location as the trailer may be dispatched to other communities.

“This unit could be dispatched anywhere in the Kootenays for example, even as far east as the Okanagan if necessary.”

Chief Lattanzio adds they’re working out the logistics on the actual use of the unit but Castlegar Fire Department members have received their full training for the trailer. The department could be called upon to assist if it’s needed in another community.