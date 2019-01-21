Students have planned a presentation and demonstration for the Selkirk College Board of Governors in favour of freezing tuition fee rates for the coming year. The demonstration will include speeches from students, faculty, and local labour leaders. It will be held on Tuesday, January 22 at 4:30PM in The Pit at the Castlegar campus.

Students are signing a petition asking the Selkirk College Board of Governors to freeze tuition for the 2019-2020 academic year for domestic students. Tuition fees have increased every year at Selkirk College since 2001.

The Selkirk College Students’ Union, Local 2 of the British Columbia Federation of Students, represents all students at Selkirk College.