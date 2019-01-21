The Trail and District RCMP want to help parents talk to their teens about cannabis. The Cannabis Talk Kit: Know How to Talk with Your Teens is available for pick up from the front counter at the RCMP detachment on Laburnum Drive. Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says communication is critical.

“The more you can speak to your children about it and let them know what the downsides are and how it could affect them personally, I think that open communication is really going to help teens make better choices.”

There’s a lot of information out there, Sergeant Wicentowich states, and the booklet will also help parents with any questions or uncertainties they may have themselves.

“It’s about 30 pages long and it’s probably going to answer a lot of questions parents have and it gives them some information to talk to their teenagers. Some of the information that is out there is not entirely accurate so it’s important parents have a guide they can count on.”

Sergeant Wicentowich adds it’s not just cannabis, but parents should talk to their teens about all drugs and alcohol.

With legalization, cannabis will become more commonplace around communities and five retail stores are expected in downtown Trail. The first will be open at 1320 Cedar Avenue Monday, January 28. There are three stores that have already been approved by City Council in Castlegar; however, none have opened yet.