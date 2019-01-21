A new Select Committee that looks to deal with crime has been officially established in Trail. It was created by Mayor Lisa Pasin and the Terms of Reference have now been officially approved by Council. The Community Safety Task Force includes representation from Interior Health, the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce, the Senior Citizens Association, the Association for Community Living, Trail and Great District RCMP, and three members from the community at large just to name some of its membership. City Councillor Sandy Santori is the Chair.

The Task Force will provide advice and recommendations to Council on strategies to enhance public safety and prevent and reduce crime. Some of its other functions are also to identify and examine social issues impacting the community, to provide a conduit for citizens to raise issues, and encourage the delivery of education programs.

The first meeting isn’t expected until March.

The Seniors Advisory Committee was also formed under the new council. It’s first function is to advise, make recommendations, and provide feedback to Council on policies, services and initiatives to maintain and improve the age friendliness of the community.

Eight different organizations will be represented on the committee including the Trail & District Public Library, the Trail & District Arts Council, the Trail Skills Centre and Selkirk College Continuing Education. Three members from the community at large can also apply to be members.

In both cases, funds can be allocated by Council for programs and activities through the City’s operating budget.