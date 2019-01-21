Transport Canada reportedly preparing to make final decision on school bus seat belts

The decision to add seat belts to school buses could be coming down soon.

According to CBC News, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau is meeting with his provincial counterparts today to discuss implementing this safety measure. Transport Canada came under fire last year after CBC unearthed an unpublicized 2010 study suggesting school buses needed seat belts to protect students in crashes.

Food guide update to be released tomorrow, reflects new eating trends

After over a decade, Canada’s Food Guide is getting an upgrade.

The federal health minister says the new guide, coming tomorrow, will reflect the evolving diets of over 37 million Canadians. A recent draft released at the start of the year suggests Ottawa is putting more focus on plant-based eating and moving away from the familiar food groups.

WHO puts anti-vaccinators on global threat list

Anti-vaccine protesters are making the list of global threats in 2019.

The World Health Organization says it added vaccine hesitancy to its top 10 because many formerly defeated diseases like the measles are making a big comeback. Experts say up to 1.5 million lives could be saved if more people get vaccinated across the globe.

Internet price hike on many plans coming soon

Prepare to see an increase on your internet bill in the next few months.

CBC News reports many providers like Bell and Telus are hiking rates by up to six dollars between February and March. The move comes as the companies are seeing a sharp increase in internet customers and the need for speed. Bell has reportedly seen a 500 per cent internet usage increase over five years.

‘Plan B’ release coming today, lawmakers expected to fight no-deal Brexit

Plan B is coming down today.

After the crushing defeat of her EU divorce deal last week, British PM Theresa May is expected to release her backup plan for Brexit. But, reports suggest lawmakers may try to table motions to stop a no-deal Brexit scenario, suspending Britain’s exit from the EU in March.