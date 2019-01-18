RDKB Area B makes a major contribution toward FORR (Friends of the Rossland Range) creating an accessible trail in the Rossland Range Recreation Site. Left to Right: Kim Deane, Chair, Friends of the Rossland Range, Linda Worley, RDKB Area B Director, Rob Richardson, Director, Friends of the Rossland Range (Submitted)

A major contribution will help the Friends of the Rossland Range (FORR) create an wheel chair accessible trail at the Rec Site on Highway 3B. The $10,000 grant is thanks to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Area B Director Linda Worley. FORR says it’s a major step toward the creation of an accessible trail at Strawberry Pass this coming summer. The plan is for a trail suitable for wheel chairs that passes through beautiful, large, old growth trees and along a creek to Booty Cabin. This cabin will be made wheelchair accessible and FORR hopes to find ways to support and enable winter accessible use.

This project is estimated to cost $40,000 with these types of trails are more expensive as they are wider and flatter. It’s expected to be a first stage of accessible trails at the site; however, further

development will be based on operational know-how gained by FORR and trail users.