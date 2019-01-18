The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit is continuing their investigation into the homicide death of Jordan Workman of Castlegar. January 14, 2019, marked the one year anniversary of when the mans’ body was discovered in the trunk of a burnt out vehicle. The vehicle was left abandoned and ablaze on Hwy 22 near Genelle, at approximately 9:00pm on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Police have confirmed that Workman was in the Castlegar area on the evening of January 13, 2018 with his silver 1999 Honda Civic. RCMP investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Jordan Workman or saw his silver Honda Civic on January 13 and 14, 2018. Information can be provided via the dedicated SED MCU tip line (1-877-987-8477) or, alternatively, via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

“The findings indicate that this incident involves a targeted victim as a result of his involvement in the area drug trade and does not reflect any increased safety risks to the public“, stated Cpl Dan Moskaluk.