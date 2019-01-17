Work is slowly progressing at the Trail Legion after a fire earlier this month, but it’s still not open for events or public use. Sandy Gagnon is the Office Administrator for the Legion and says they’ve been making progress but repair work is still underway. Office Administrator Sandy Gagnon says unfortunately this Sunday’s general meeting is also cancelled.

“Had a lot of cleaning done and some repairs are being done. We still have quite a bit of work to do in the hall area so that’s not going to be open for quire sometime.”

She says they’re hoping to have things completed on the lounge side in the next couple of weeks. This Sunday’s general meeting has also been cancelled due to the circumstances.

The fire is believed to have been started outside the building underneath the wheelchair access ramp and Trail RCMP are still investigating the January 2 event. The fire doors prevented it from entering inside, but it still caused smoke damage.