Plans are progressing for nine new rental units of affordable housing in Trail. The location for the project has been identified at 1232 Columbia Avenue in East Trail and City Council gave first two readings for a re-zoning this week. The former McBride Manor would need to be demolished, explains Board Chair for the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society Jan Morton who’s been working on the project with BC Housing.

“There is a large older house on that particular piece of land and it was a building that was used for many years for McBride Manor, so a residential place for people with pretty severe mental health issues, although that program hasn’t been running now for many years.”

Morton feels it’s a great location.

“It’s walking distance to all sorts of services, whether you’re talking health services, education services, stores, Gyro Park, the library. Everything is within walking distance, which is truly the ideal location.”

It would include four 1-bedroom units, three 2-bedroom units and two 3-bedroom units for families and seniors. The property would be re-zoned to Small Multiple Family Residential – R5. Seven units are currently allowed on the property which would need to be increased to allow for nine. A variance to the off-street parking requirements is also necessary. Fourteen off-street parking spaces would be required; however, only seven spaces can be provided.

Final plans must still be approved by BC Housing which is anticipated to happen this spring. A public hearing is also scheduled for January 28 at 6:00PM. Morton hopes the new residents will be moving in in roughly a year’s time.

Council was unanimously in support of the plans on Monday (Robert Cacchioni was absent). A document outlining the City’s recommendation states: “The modest increase in dwelling density, allowance for 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and reduction in off-street parking being suggested for the R5A spot zone should not have a material impact.”