A new program in Rossland aims to help more youth access recreation programs. A bursary was set up through donations and can provide $100 per person per program to help with cost reductions.

Mayor Kathy Moore feels even a little amount can help make a difference for families. “You know, if you’ve got a couple of kids in a program and you’ve got your limited finances, it can be helpful.”

She adds they’re hoping to include more residents in the program at some point, and expand it to more than just youth.

To make a donation you can contact the City of Rossland Recreation department.