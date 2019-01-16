So far fundraising efforts for a rainbow cross walk in Trail have gone well. Addison Oberg with Trail Pride BC initiated the campaign and was happy to announce an update this week.

“We are over $9000 towards the crosswalk which is great. We have a few checks in the mail still so that number will change and… just super excited. It looks like the community really wanted to see it happen so it’s going to happen.”

With the contingency in case of damage, the total cost is roughly $11,000. Trail City Council committed to contributing $3,500 (included in the $9000 amount), or up to half of the cost of the project. Donations have come in from all over the community so far, says Oberg.

“I was really astounded by the individuals that came forward, like people that I knew and friends and family, they really stepped up to the plate. Organizations and companies like Teck and The City of Trail obviously. Kootenay Savings, the Hospital Union and just so many people have come forward.”

It will be going in near the River Front Centre, likely in April. To learn more or make a donation, you can visit the Go Fund Me Page.