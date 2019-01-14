Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment say they received a report of a male carrying a shotgun while walking around in the area of East Trail yesterday. The Trail RCMP Detachment launched an investigation into the report which lead to the search of a residence in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.

RCMP say they seized a loaded shotgun, a realistic looking pellet handgun, a pellet rifle, a taser, ammunition, knives, air compressor, identification and personal documents, back packs, and numerous items believed to have been stolen from local vehicles and businesses.

Trail RCMP will be contacting victims to return their items to them and ask victims to contact the detachment if they recognize any of their belongings in the attached photographs. The police will be verifying ownership of items with each victim.

The police continue to investigate this incident and continues to ask the public to lock their vehicles and homes to prevent these types of thefts.