Some Castlegar City Councillors feel the issue of whether or not to go pesticide free should be looked at. Councilor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff brought the discussion forward at last week’s council meeting through a Notice of Motion that asks to see a new report come forward on the City’s current policies, the last one having been done in 2013.

“That is six years ago, things do change and have changed to let’s just refresh that information and get some good information so when we’re making those decision in the future we have the best information available.”

Some communities in the Kootenays have gone pesticide free, such as Revelstoke, and council feels their experiences would be valuable to learn from as well. The report will also weigh the pros and cons of adopting the new policy and any impacts there might be on user groups.

Many councillors agreed they heard the issue brought up during their election campaigns going door-to-door.