If that Christmas tree is still up in living room, J.L. Crowe students will be picking them up in Trail this weekend. You’re asked to put your tree where you normally put your garbage out for collection prior to tomorrow. There is also a designated drop off area within each neighbourhood as well (see below).

Students will only be passing through your area once. If your tree is missed, you can bring it to the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill Site; however, landfill fees may apply.